COVID-19 Toll Soars To 314 In J&K; Rapid Anti-body Testing To Start Soon

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday said that 14 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (all from Kashmir division), have been reported on Thursday, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 314. Out of 314 positive cases, 272 are active positive, 38 have recovered and 04 have died.

Furthermore, till date, 58076 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 7463 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 265 in Hospital Quarantine, 272 in hospital isolation and 29366 under home surveillance.

Besides, 20706 persons have completed their surveillance period. Moreover, two more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged today from SKIMS, Soura. The Bulletin further said that 5366 samples have tested as negative till April 16, 2020.

District-wise cases

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar has 78 positive cases wherein 65 are active positive, 12 recovered and one has died, Bandipora reported 66 positive cases with 54 active positive, 11 recovered and one died, Baramulla has 42 positive cases with 41 active positive, and one died.

Kupwara has 25 positive cases and all are active cases; Shopian has 14 positive cases out of which 12 are active positive, two recovered; Ganderbal has 14 positive cases which are all active cases, Budgam 12 positive cases of which nine are active positive with three recovered cases.

Kulgam has 05 cases which are all active positive; Pulwama has three positive cases where two are active positive and one has recovered, and Anantnag district has one positive case which is active positive.

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases of which 23 are active positive and three have recovered, Udhampur has 20 positive cases of which 15 are active positive, four recovered and one died, while as Rajouri has three positive cases with two active positives, one recovered. Samba district has four positive cases which are all active positive. Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only one positive case which has recovered.

J&K UT among few to initiate rapid anti-body testing

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today informed that J&K UT will be among the few states across the country to initiate Rapid Anti-Body testing in Red Zones soon. He further informed that Health institutions of Kashmir Division will start 1000 COVID-19 testing per day, shortly.

The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review containment policy measures in Red Zones. The meeting was informed that till date, 80 Red Zones were identified in Kashmir Division and that such areas will remain red zones up to 42 days unless no new positive case of COVID-19 is detected. If any new case is detected in these areas, then from that date, the area will again remain a red zone for another 42 days.

