COVID-19: UNICEF Warns People To Not Drop Guards As Restrictions Ease, Lists Measures

In a bid to encourage the use of masks, UNICEF India has come up with a new initiative. Taking to Twitter, the organisation, on June 10, urged people to donate masks to their house helps. Adding that we have not overcome the infection yet, UNICEF asked people, who have allowed their house helps to return to work, to give them reusable cotton face masks.

'Ask guests to wash hands, Sanitise'

Further in the tweet, it wrote that though the country was moving into Unlock 1, people should not drop their guards. In addition to asking people to wear gloves and masks, the organisation also asked people to make sure that everybody entering their house washes their hand or sanitizes them with 70 per cent alcohol-based sanitizer.

COVID-19 in India

This comes as India's total COVID-19 tally on June 10 stands at 2,76,583 of which 1,33,632 are active. 7745 people have died thus far while 1,35,205 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in India has exceeded 50 lakh. So far, 50,61,332 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in 590 government labs and 233 private labs across the country. 5,991 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate stands at 48.88%.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government led by CM Ashok Gehlot has on June 10 decided to seal its borders for a week due to a rise in COVID19 cases. The order states that only those with valid passes to be allowed to enter or exit the state. In Maharashtra, total 124369 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC till today for violation of Coronavirus Lockdown norms. In addition, 846 accused arrested in cases of assault on policemen.

