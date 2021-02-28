COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2: CoWIN Registration From 9 Am Tomorrow; Here's How To Enroll

The second phase of India's mammoth COVID-19 vaccination drive is all set to commence from March 1. As per the Union Health Ministry, the registrations for the inoculation drive will begin from March 1, from 9:00 am on the CoWIN 2.0 app, where citizens will be able to enrol and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the portal or through other IT applications.

As per the guidance notes released by the government for the CoWIN portal, the number of doses planned to be administered has been decided by respective States/UT Governments for a Vaccination Cycle. As per the directions, the total vaccination slots for a vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of doses that have been planned.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those who are eligible to get themselves inoculated under the second phase can register themselves on the CoWIN app 2.0 which can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms. They can do the same by filling out the required details for the process of registration. A list of documents that will be needed to get the covid vaccine registration process, including identity proofs.

Here is the list of documents needed:

Aadhar card

Driving Licence

PAN card

Bank or Post office passbooks

MGNREGA Job Card

Smart card for Health insurance issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The official id cards of the MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Passport

Voter ID

Documents of Pension

ID cards of the central/state gov/public ltd employees

Along with the 10,000 designated government hospitals, this is the first time that the vaccination would be conducted across 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase would be dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.

A day before the second phase commences, the Union Health Ministry has shared a list of 20 co-morbidities that allow people over 45 years of age to be eligible for the vaccination. It is important to mention that those over 60, are eligible for the vaccination, with or without the co-morbidities mentioned below. While doses at the government hospitals are free, vaccine doses at private hospitals would be charged at the cost of Rs 250.

