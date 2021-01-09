COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Netizens Thank Indian Govt, Hail AatmaNirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the Coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out on January 16 which will mark the beginning of the largest vaccination drive in the world. As soon as the announcement was made, netizens flooded social media with reactions over the vaccines.

As the wait for the much-awaited vaccines seems to be over, people expressed excitement and praised the efforts of the Coronavirus warriors as well as the scientists and the "medical teams who put their heart and mind to develop the vaccines".

While expressing gratitude to the government, some believed that the export of the made in India vaccines would also increase the image of the country on global front apart fro boosting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. One of the netizens took a jibe at the naysayers for doubting the vaccines, by saying that "people in the country are more afraid of the vaccine than the virus".

Here are some of the reactions:

Thank you Sir for making this day happen in India by it's own vaccine! #AtmaNirbharBharat — Avanish Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Avanish_2016) January 9, 2021

Yes! That’s a great message,perhaps the best awaited! A ray of hope for our health workers,elderlies & the Comorbids! Trusting to keep India healthy,the globe too!Much export of the vaccine will raise our prestige & image worldwide, apart from boosting our Aatmnirbhar campaign! — Dr Sanjay Tewari (@sanjutewari) January 9, 2021

Kudos 👌 to our outstanding medical team who put their heart & mind to develop d Vaccine to safeguard d wellbeing of each & every Indian. Great booster to #aatmnirbharbharat ! Special Thanks to U to take this task as ur direct responsibility & make it happened at right time 🙏🏽 — Kavi🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@kavita_tewari) January 9, 2021

In India people are more afraid of the vaccine than the virus. — MAALIK..🍁 (@mukati_pratik) January 9, 2021

Thank youuuuuu Modi ji m almost winning the bet 🤞🏽☺️ — Sonakshi Vashistha (@Sonakshi_V) January 9, 2021

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 1,04,31,639 Cases; Vaccine Rollout From Jan 16

READ | PM Modi Calls Upcoming Vaccination Drive A 'landmark Step' In India's Fight Against COVID

After two successful nationwide 'dry runs' Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination. PM Modi is said to interact with chief ministers of various states regarding the vaccination drive across the country.

The Centre has stated that priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the vaccination drive, who would be inoculated first before the vaccine is made available to the general public. Thereafter citizens above 50 years and those under 50 years with comorbidities will be inoculated, followed by the general public.

The Union Health Ministry also provided information on the Co-WIN app through which the vaccination across the country will be regulated digitally. The app has not been launched yet, hence the ministry has cautioned the citizens to not fall for dummy or fake apps, while adding that massive awareness will be conducted as the Co-WIN platform is launched after which the general public can get themselves registered for inoculation of the Coronavirus vaccine.

READ | Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive On Jan 16: Here's How To Register & All Details

READ | Centre Announces Nationwide COVID Vaccine Rollout On Jan 16 After 2 Successful 'dry Runs'