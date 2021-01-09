Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Drive On Jan 16: Here's How To Register & All Details

The Centre on Saturday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive would be kick-started from January 16 across India. As per the Union Government, priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the vaccination drive, who would be inoculated first before the vaccine is made available to the general public.

While beneficiary registration is not required for health workers or other frontline workers as their database has been populated on to the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system, here is how the common man can register himself for the highly-anticipated COVID vaccine.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

The government of India is preparing to release the much-awaited Co-WIN app to the Indian citizens to enable them to pre-register for the Coronavirus vaccine. As of now, the mobile application is still in its development phase and is expected to be rolled out soon. The app is already populated with the data of nearly 75 lakh health officials’ who are first in line to get vaccinated.

While, priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crores in number, this will be followed by the registration of people above 50 years of age and the under 50 with co-morbidities. This mass. said to number around 27 crores, will be vaccinated by July.

Co-Win app to be launched soon: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health earlier in the day stated that the official Co-WIN app will soon be launched and will be adequately publicised to the general public with information on how to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, it has asked users to stay away from apps seeming to emulate the Government's official app.

To register on the app, the user will have to upload their photo identity, which includes either the Aadhaar Card, Driving License or a PAN card. As of now, registration for the Coronavirus jab is not open to the general public.

Some apps named "#CoWIN" apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores.



DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 6, 2021

After two successful nationwide 'dry runs' Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination. The Prime Minister will interact with all CMs on Monday regarding the same.

Vaccination drive to kick off on 16th Jan, 2021. Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 cr, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 cr: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/M4CzcBzMqf — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

