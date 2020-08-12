COVID-19 Vaccine: Top Govt Panel Discusses Strategy For Availability, Delivery Mechanism

India's top panel for Coronavirus vaccine administration met for the first time on Wednesday and discussed conceptualization and implementation mechanisms for the creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine, including tracking of vaccination process with particular focus on last-mile delivery.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 meeting was chaired by Niti Aayog member Dr. V K Paul, along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as co-chair.

The expert group discussed on broad parameters guiding the selection of COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the Health Ministry said in a statement. The group delved on the procurement mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination.

The panel discussed financial resources required for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same. Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain, and associated infrastructure for rollout of COVID-19 vaccination were also taken up.

Further, strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of vaccine was deliberated upon. Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed.

India’s support to its key neighbours and development partner countries for COVID-19 vaccines was deliberated upon. The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low and middle-income countries.

The Committee also advised all the States not to chart separate pathways of procurement.

Coronavirus update

India has so far reported 23,29,638 cases of COVID-19 of which 16,39,599 patients have recovered and 46,091 have succumbed to the illness. The need for a vaccine is of paramount importance in order to arrest the speedy rise in cases and fully restart an economy that faces its worst downturn in over four decades.

