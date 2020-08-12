Exclusive: 'Russian Scientists Working On Technology Behind COVID-19 Vaccine For 20 Yrs'

Russian scientists have been working on the technology, that is now being used to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, for twenty years and hence they are confident with Sputnik-V, a Russian expert tracking the development has said.

In an exclusive Republic TV-RT's joint broadcast, shedding light upon the Sputnik-V, the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Roman Kosarev, a correspondent with state-owned news channel Russia Today, addressed the criticism faced by Moscow from experts, particularly from the West, on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Kosarev acknowledged those criticisms saying it took Russia not a very long time to register Sputnik-V and in certain ways "these critics are right". "There is no way to create a vaccine from scratch that would be working just a few months after the research began," he said.

Kosarev claimed the research on the vaccine began on June 17 with 38 volunteers but according to Russian experts, the technology behind the vaccine was in the country for twenty years.

He explained that the vaccine is based on an adenovirus which causes the common cold. Adenoviruses are common viruses that cause a range of illnesses. They can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhoea, and pink eye (conjunctivitis).

"It's not like they began now, the technology's been worked on for twenty years. This is how they were able to make sure that the vaccine is effective, that it provides immunity for a period of up to two years and no major side effects. So they (Russian government) do understand that they have critics but they also have a rebuttal," he said.

Russia announces first COVID vaccine

The 'world’s first' clinically approved vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry.

During a meeting via video link on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin announced on August 11 that the government has approved the vaccine. Putin said that his daughter has already been inoculated, adding that she had a mild temperature after vaccination but it quickly went away. Russia has named its new COVID-19 vaccine after Sputnik, the first artificial Earth satellite launched by the erstwhile Soviet Union on October 4, 1957.

According to Russian government officials, the vaccine will be first administered to medical personnel, and then to teachers, on a voluntary basis at the end of this month or in early September. Mass roll-out in Russia is expected to start in October.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Health Minister dismissed the safety concerns of its Sputnik-V vaccine and said that it will be available within two weeks for some medics. "It seems our foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express opinions that in our opinion are completely groundless,” Mikhail Murashko said.

Questions have been raised over the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials which last for months. The United States and many countries in Europe have been skeptical over the Russian vaccine and US Health Secretary Alex Azar told a news conference that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race.

'If the vaccine is safe'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr. Randeep Guleria responded cautiously on the vaccine development. According to a report by ANI, Guleria said that there was a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of Sputnik-V to see if it is successful.

"If Russia's vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. There should not be any side-effects of the vaccine and it should provide good immunity and protection,” Dr Guleria said.

