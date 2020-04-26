Maharashtra Govt Issues Guidelines For Essential Service Staff Amid Rising Covid Cases

With some of its employees testing positive for coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Saturday came out with a circular stressing the importance of social distancing, hygiene, and the wearing of protective gear. Some government staff involved in maintenance of essential services in the state have tested positive for the disease, the circular issued by the public health department said.

READ | Maharashtra asks Rajasthan government for safe passage of students stuck in Kota

Employees should wear masks, hand gloves and if necessary, aprons, and ensure that soap, water and hand sanitisers (with at least 60 per cent alcohol) are available at workplaces, it added. "Wash your hands applying soap and with water for at least 20 seconds before beginning your daily work. Use hand gloves then. Do not touch (your) face, eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid putting hand gloves in pockets," the circular said.

READ | With 811 fresh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 7628; 323 deaths reported

The objects which are touched often, such as door handles and taps, should be disinfected every two-three hours with a liquid containing one percent sodium hypochlorite, it said. There should be a distance of at least one metre between two employees at the workplace, the circular said. "Use speaker mode while using mobile phone. Avoid contact of mobile phone with face whenever possible," it added.

READ | Raj Thackeray advises CM Uddhav on economic revival measures, urges opening of wine shops

"Take bath using soap and water immediately after reaching home if there is no facility to take bath at office or place of duty," the circular said. Sanitation, health and police department officials and staff should use personal protection equipment, it said. "All officials and staff should not use or handle each other's mobile phones, handkerchiefs, water bottles, glasses, etc," the circular said. "All department heads should ensure supply of the personal protection kit, hand gloves, apron, jacket, masks, soap and sanitisers as per requirement, it said.

Covid update from Maharashtra

Maharashtra witnessed a huge leap in novel coronavirus cases after 811 confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 7628. With a rise of 602 cases since Friday, Mumbai has now recorded 5049 cases and 191 deaths. The Maharashtra Public Health Department mentioned that 1076 persons had been discharged after full recovery. 22 deaths- 13 in Mumbai, 4 in Pune and one each in Pune rural, Malegaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, and Solapur were reported in the day, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 323.

(representative image from PTI)

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav dials Rajasthan's Gehlot; discusses student repatriation from Kota