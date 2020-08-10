'People Of Delhi Defeating COVID': CM Kejriwal Hails 'Delhi Model', Says '90% Recovered'

As the National Capital continues to battle coronavirus with determination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that over 90% of the Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered so far while only 7% of the total cases are active. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal hailed the people of Delhi who are slowly and steadily defeating the virus and further mentioned the importance of the Delhi Model in dealing with the pandemic.

Over 90% of Corona patients in Delhi have now recovered. Only 7% cases are active now.



Slowly and steadily, the people of Delhi are defeating Corona. #DelhiModel pic.twitter.com/fNiTdfxI19 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 200 beds of a 600 bedded hospital in Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday. During the inauguration, he said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi continues to get better and is under control now. He also said that in case things take a turn for the worse, the national capital has a plan in place to deal with it.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared his joy on Twitter and said that he is happy that the 'Delhi model' against COVID-19 is being recognized and also took this opportunity to thank South Korean Ambassador H. E. Shin Bong-kil for his encouragement. CM Arvind Kejriwal also shared a video message from the South Korean Ambassador.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister, Satyender Jain says that the cases in Delhi are rising because of the outsiders who are getting testing in the national capital. People from other states are also getting testing in Delhi is affecting the actual numbers and the ground reality is that the COVID-19 trend is declining.

With 1,300 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to over 1.45 lakh while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111, authorities said on Sunday. Thirteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, they added.

