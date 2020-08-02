Amit Shah Tests COVID +ve: Shivraj Chouhan, RSP, Jairam Thakur Wish HM A Speedy Recovery

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus, political leaders poured in their wishes, praying for his speedy recovery. In a major development, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is doing well but has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors.

"Home Minister Mr AmitShah. May God heal you completely soon and you resume your service towards the nation with full energy," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery saying, "The news of our Home Minister Amit Shah ji who is a a senior leader in the Government of India testing positive for Corona is worrying for all of us. I pray to god for his good health soon," he tweeted.

"Amit Shahji! It is a prayer to God that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," tweeted Shah.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

