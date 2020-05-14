Last Updated:

Nimrat Kaur Chances Upon Memory Of Irrfan Khan's 'The Lunchbox' Home; Director Heartbroken

On Wednesday, Irrfan Khan's 'The Lunchbox' co-star Nimrat Kaur remembered the late actor as she shared a mural that was painted in his memory in Mumbai's Bandra

Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 after battling against a Neuroendocrine tumour for two years. Irrfan was one of the most celebrated and versatile actors and he left a void in the hearts of his loving fans. On Wednesday, Irrfan's Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur remembered the late actor as she shared a mural that was painted in his memory in Ranwar Village in Bandra. 

'Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence...'

Nimrat wrote that she came across the mural while she was running an errand and it reminded her of their shoot days from The Lunchbox. She revealed that the house was “incidentally” quite near to Irrfan’s character in the movie, Saajan Fernandes’ house. The Airlift actor added, "Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who’d have thought... #IrrfanForever"

The writer and director of the 2013 movie, Ritesh Batra also commented. He wrote, “The heart breaks”.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Irrfan was also globally recognised for his performance in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno' and 'Life of Pi'. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere. The news of the actor passing away came as a shock to the entire country. Many celebrities from all walks of life expressed grief on his sudden demise.

