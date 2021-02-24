Crocodile Roaming In Navi Mumbai Sewers For Years Finally Rescued, To Be Relocated

A 6.43 feet long crocodile was rescued from a sewer in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai. It has been roaming in the sewers and creeks of Navi Mumbai for many years now. Navi Mumbai City took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the crocodile spotted in the Seawood Creeks area near the NMMC Head office in Navi Mumbai. As per an official release, which was shared by the department, the crocodile had roamed in a creek. However, the reptile later inhabited an artificial pond used for fish rearing.

Crocodile rescued

Wildlife warden of state forest dept Pawan Sharma of Reqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) said "The crocodile seems to be surviving in that marshy area as there are enough fish & crabs. It is likely that during heavy rains during high tide, it entered this site”. He also said that there is a possibility that some miscreants left it there. As a part of the rescue mission, a trap cage was set up in the sewer. After being rescued, the crocodile was taken for medical evaluation and will soon be relocated to a safe location. A local fisherman said, "The visual proof has been sent to the forest officials so that the crocodile can be removed from here”.

Netizens divided

After watching the videos, the netizens were left divided, While few appreciated the move, others thought that is bad as humans are encroaching the habitat. One Twitter user wrote, "Let us put it this way “Humans encroached a Crocodile habitat”. Another person wrote, "Even animals are coming out to freak post covid relaxations before repeat lockdown". The video has manage dto gather 2K views.

