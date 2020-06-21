CRPF Personnel Attend Webinar By Dr H.R. Nagendra To Celebrate International Yoga Day 2020

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on Saturday, invited Dr. H.R. Nagendra and held a webinar to reiterate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to celebrate Yoga Day. International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21.

CRPF personnel attend webinar

We thank Padma Shri Dr. H.R. Nagendra and team for a very informative webinar on Yoga and Meditation. We are confident that the webinar, including the demonstrations, on the eve of #InternationalYogaDay will help the force personnel and their families reap the benefits of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/xG9XkLg016 — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) June 20, 2020

Dr H R Nagendra who mentioned the length on the stress-busting capabilities of Yoga. "Yoga is not just limited to the regimen of physical exercises, 'pranayama' and meditation but an art of living. 'Stress' enters the human body and mind as an 'Adhi'(mental anxiety) and soon coverts itself into multiple 'Vyadhi' (body ailments)." The webinar was attended by over 1.5 lakh personnel and was "streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and a satellite-based internal platform of the force. An estimated over 1.5 lakh personnel apart from their family members participated," a CRPF spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Dr. A. P. Maheshwari, DG, CRPF urged everybody to practice 'Yoga At Home' and 'Yoga With Family' while sticking to the guidelines of the AYUSH Ministry. "Yoga is the invaluable gift of our ancient tradition, capable of massive impact on our lifestyle leading to complete synergy with nature and also capable of a resolution of global problems like climate change," he said.

Yoga day celebrations

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the country at 6:30 am on June 21 to celebrate Yoga Day, the theme of which will be "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family". Ministry of AYUSH in a statement said that due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable. "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the statement read. The Prime Minister has been an active proponent of Yoga and its benefits ever since he was elected back in 2014.

