'Follow Social Distancing Norms, Avoid Mass Gatherings:' PM Modi's Yoga Day Appeal

Ahead of the sixth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed citizens to mark the occasion by following social distancing norms and avoiding mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video message to the nation, PM Modi remarked that usually yoga day is about public events but this year, 'it goes indoors''. The Prime Minister is also set to address the nation on June at 6:30 am.

In his video message on Thursday, the PM said, "Usually yoga day is about public events and mass participation. This year, Yoga Day goes indoors. The theme of the year is Yoga at home and Yoga with family. The world is fighting a pandemic of monumental scale, but yoga provides multi-dimensional solutions to the multiple challenges COVID-19 has brought. Yoga gives you the opportunity to know your immune system better and put in the extra efforts where needed."

PM @narendramodi appeals to people to mark 6th #InternationalYogaDay at home with family while following all norms of #PhysicalDistancing#Yoga gives us an opportunity to know our immune system better, enables strong mind& healthy body#YogaAtHome #YogaWithFamily #IDoYogaAtHome

"In the post-COVID-era the focus on preventive health care will get stronger and that is why I am confident that yoga will become even more important. Respecting the present situation, let us mark the 6th yoga day from home and let us follow all norms of social distancing," he added.

Earlier, Ministry of AYUSH in a statement said that due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable. "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the statement read. The Prime Minister has been an active proponent of Yoga and its benefits ever since he was elected back in 2014.

