Kapil Sibal Gives Interesting Analysis Of Congress Vote-split, Cites Leadership Challenge

Kapil Sibal has gone the way of many others from his party by presenting a two-pronged take on the Delhi elections, highlighting the Congress not opening its account for the second consecutive election, and also slamming the BJP for being so comprehensively defeated.

Taking a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that instead of 'current' reaching Shaheen Bagh, the 'current' from Shaheen Bagh reached the Home Minister. Even though the Congress failed to open its account for the second consecutive time in Delhi Assembly elections, Sibal said the people of Delhi embraced the politics of 'Civility' instead of 'current' and voted for AAP.

The “ current “ of tehzeeb prevailed — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 12, 2020

'It's definitely our loss'

"The current of 'tehzeeb' (civility or etiquette) prevailed," Sibal tweeted. Speaking to ANI in Wednesday about Congress' dismal performance in the elections, Kapil Sibbal said, "We are neither in the state nor the Centre. So when people of Delhi decided that they will defeat BJP, our voters got split between BJP and AAP. We could not communicate our strategies and policies with people. It's definitely our loss. 67 candidates lost their deposits. It's a challenge in front of us to find leadership for Delhi."

On Republic Day, in a vote appeal, Amit Shah had asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' "Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi on January 26. In a similar assertation, Amit Shah had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

Delhi Election Results

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday won 62 seats and BJP eight out of a total of 70 assembly seats at stake in the national capital where the polling was held on February 8. The counting of votes took place on Tuesday at 21 places amid tight security. AAP performed stupendously. The BJP improved its tally to eight from three in the last elections. Congress remained nowhere in the tally count.

