Post Gargi Horror, Kapil Sibal Demands Authorities Act On 'decimation Of Universities'

Citing the harassment of the girls in Gargi college in the national capital, senior Congress member and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal stated that the authorities are yet to act upon the "decimation of Universities."

Sibal calls out authorities

Decimation of Universities

( The new culture )



JNU : Masked right wingers perpetrated violence



Jamia : Entered the library and vandalised, spreading panic



Gargi College : Entered by breaching walls and molested women



We are still waiting for authorities to act — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 11, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Sibal referred to three separate incidents when students of different colleges in Delhi were attacked. On December 15, the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were attacked in the evening. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were attacked on January 5. Finally, students of Gargi college were allegedly harassed on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action had been taken in the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college by unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited the college premises and interacted with the students. The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage. The enquiry is being conducted by Additional DCP (South) Geetanjali Khandelwal, Thakur said.

Gargi college students allege mass molestation during college festival

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College said that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

"There was a complete lapse of security. The students were groped, molested and even assaulted by the men who all appeared to be in their mid-30s. The college had claimed to set up security but I don't think there must have been such an incident in any college campus across the country," a student said on the condition of anonymity.

