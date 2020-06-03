Last Updated:

Cyclone Nisarga: Indian Meteorological Department Releases Satellite Image

Indian Meteorological Department released the satellite imagery of Cyclone Nisarga that made landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad on June 3 and has now weakened.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Cyclone Nisarga

Indian Meteorological Department released the satellite imagery of Cyclone Nisarga that made landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad on June 3 at 12pm and has now weakened into a ‘cyclonic storm’. The cyclone has even moved away from Goa and the latest update by the IMD has said that Nisarga is over interior Maharashtra and has moved northeastwards with a speed of 23 kilometres during the past six hours. Moreover, the cyclone currently lays centred at about 100km East-Northeast of Alibagh, 90km East of Mumbai (Colaba) and 50km North-northwest of Pune. Just an hour after the landfall, IMD tweeted the image of Nisarga captured by INSAT-3D.

Evacuation operation

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local authorities, have been conducting evacuation operations since the morning of June 3. Schools have been turned into shelters and flights have been cancelled. Nidhi Chaudhary, Raigad Collector said, “A total of 13,541 people have been evacuated to safer places in the district.” Several NDRF teams have been posted across Maharashtra to facilitate the evacuations. 

At least 43 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in the two states; of which 21 are in Maharashtra. Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the spot Nisarga was expected to make the landfall according to NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

Moreover, the BMC has shifted Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo animals, including tiger, leopard, hyena among others, into their holding areas at the facility which are safer to avoid any damage from tree fall. BMC reportedly said that the emergency response team at the zoo with all the required equipment was also deployed to handle any untoward incidence.

First Published:
