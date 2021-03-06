Dalai Lama Receives 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In HP After Tibet Govt-in-exile's Request

In the latest development, Dalai Lama received the first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh CMO had informed of a request received from the Central Tibetan Administration (the Tibetan government in exile) to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and other Tibetans in the state, and said that the decision would be taken soon. The request to vaccinate the 14th Dalai Lama, who has been under home-quarantine, was received by the state's CMO two months ago. Himachal Pradesh CMO said that the matter was under discussion and that the final decision would be given soon.

Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama took his first shot of the #COVID19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, this morning. pic.twitter.com/N6lBve0qp6 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

50 lakh registrations for 2nd phase of vaccination

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry revealed that the CoWin portal had seen over 50 lakh registrations in a span of a day as the Centre kick-starts its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. While addressing a regular press brief, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered till 1 pm on Tuesday. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses had been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age.

"You can register for the vaccination using the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, you can schedule the appointment. After that, you will find a vacancy available for a family of 4 people at a time or for another day reservation it's just like a train reservation, an easy process. You can also change and reschedule your reservation for vaccination according to your plans. If you are not in the city and at some other place you want to vaccinate, can go register there also," RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group shared.

COVID-19 in India

India reports 18,327 new COVID-19 cases, 14,234 discharges and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,11,92,088

Total discharges: 1,08,54,128

Death toll: 1,57,656

Active cases: 1,80,304

Total vaccination: 1,94,97,704

