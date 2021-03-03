Himachal CMO Updates On Tibet Govt-in-exile's request To Vaccinate Dalai Lama In Premises

As the second phase of vaccination is underway in India, Himachal Pradesh CMO has informed of a request received from the Central Tibetan Administration (the Tibetan government in exile) to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and other Tibetans in the state, and said that the decision would be taken soon. The request to vaccinate the 14th Dalai Lama, who has been under home-quarantine, was received by the state's CMO two months ago. Himachal Pradesh CMO said that the matter was under discussion and that the final decision would be given soon.

50 lakh registrations for 2nd phase of vaccination

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry revealed that the CoWin portal had seen over 50 lakh registrations in a span of a day as the Centre kick-starts its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. While addressing a regular press brief, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered till 1 pm on Tuesday. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses had been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age.

"You can register for the vaccination using the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, you can schedule the appointment. After that, you will find a vacancy available for a family of 4 people at a time or for another day reservation it's just like a train reservation, an easy process. You can also change and reschedule your reservation for vaccination according to your plans. If you are not in the city and at some other place you want to vaccinate, can go register there also," RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group shared.

COVID-19 in India

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53% of the total infections, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.06% while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41%. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

