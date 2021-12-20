Last Updated:

Dalai Lama Slams China In Talks With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat; 'Expansionism Must Stop'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat told Dalai Lama that Tibet is a brother country. "We are with Tibet & would always stand by it," he said, sources told Republic.

Kamal Joshi
Dalai Lama

Image: @NetTibet-Twitter


Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. During a conversation with Bhagwat, Dalai Lama slammed China and said that everybody's independence should be honoured while calling an 'end to expansionism'.

The RSS chief asserted that Tibet is a brother country. "We are with Tibet, and would always stand by it," he said, sources told Republic Media Network.

Speaking about the meeting, senior RSS leader, who accompanied Bhagwat, said, "His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama told them that India is the model of religious harmony and that India should make it known to the world." 

Although the talks between Dalai Lama and the RSS delegates are not disclosed, President of the Central Tibetan Administration Sikyong Penpa Tsering assumed that the talks could be about the general issues saying "they must have talked the larger interest of humanity on major issues." 

After Dalai Lama-Bhagwat meet, Tsering met the RSS chief and thanked the government and people of India for their support. "We also discussed the status of Independent Tibet before China's occupation and he assured us all the support from the public," he said.

Dalai Lama calls 'India a role model for religious harmony'

During a two-day virtual event on 'Maha Satipatthana Sutta', spiritual leader Dalai Lama hailed India as a role model for 'religious harmony in the world'. He also highlighted that Indian traditions teach about non-violence and avoiding others. Moreover, he added non-violence principles such as Ahimsa and Karuna have been followed in India for over 3,000 years. 

“So, in India different religious traditions of the world such as Islam, Christianity, Jew and Judaism and so forth live together. India is an example, role model for religious harmony in the world. Since I came to exile in India as a refugee the practice of non-violence and religious harmony, I found to be excellent in India," ANI quoted the Tibetian leader as saying.

The event was organised by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society (SLTBBS) on 'Unduvap Full Moon Poyaday'. It was attended by hundreds of monks from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

(Image: @NetTibet-Twitter)

