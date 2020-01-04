Daljeet Singh Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara Attack

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on January 4, raised concern over the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province saying that felony against the Sikh minority is a very serious matter.

Shaming the attack, Cheema said: "Such is the condition of Sikh minorities in Pakistan. First, they (Pakistan) abduct a Sikh girl, forcefully convert her religion, marry her and the same family attacks the holiest shrine of the community. This is highly condemnable," he told the reporter.

Daljit Singh Cheema requested Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to examine what kind of image this incident portrays about the country, where minorities and their religious shrines are treated cruelly. Cheema expressed hope that strict action will the taken against the guilty so that such incidents do not repeat in Pakistan against religious minorities.

"Our cabinet minister is in touch with the Pakistan government. I hope that strict action is taken against the guilty so that no one dares to attack Nankana Sahib again."

The attack on the Sikh holy shrine and the treatment to Sikh minorities in Pakistan has gained wide attention as India condemned the incident and sought the Pakistan government's intervention in the attack.

Nankana Sahib attack

On Friday, a video surfaced of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made so far.

Sources report the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurudwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

India asks Pak govt to ensure the safety of Sikhs

Condemning the mob attack on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, India on January 3, stated its concern for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Furthermore, it added that these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place is condemnable and called upon the Pakistan government to act on it. It requested Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well being of the Sikh community.

(With inputs from ANI)