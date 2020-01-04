Congress Condemns Nankana Sahib Gurudwara Attack; Holds Pak Governemt Responsible

Permanent Invitee Member, Congress Working Committee Randeep Singh Surjewala on January 4, slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government over the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara incident. In a shocking incident, a video has emerged on Friday of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is touted to be the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala condemned the attack and asserted that the incident brought shame to the ideals and religious values of humanity and further held the Pakistan government responsible for it.

Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

India condemns Nankana Sahib attack

Condemning the mob attack on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, India on January 3, stated its concern for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External affairs. Furthermore, it added that these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place is condemnable and called upon the Pakistan government to act on it. It requested Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well being of the Sikh community.

India strongly condemns vandalism at the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and calls upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security and well being of the Sikh community. https://t.co/Nx1317xQ1T pic.twitter.com/dFykWJa2xP — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 3, 2020

This incident has occurred a day after the celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Thursday, January 2. Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday also condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that this kind of attack is proof of minorities being treated badly in Pakistan.

