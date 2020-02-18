The Debate
Incredible Dance Video Sweeps Netizens Off Their Feet; Watch Till The End

General News

Dance video shared by a user claimed that the viewers will be left astounded watching the last frame, and will watch it “again and again".

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dance Video

A video of a group of four men dancing on the famous track Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D has swept the internet users off their feet. The clip was shared by a user @cinnabar dust who claimed that the viewers will be left astounded watching the last frame, so much so that they will watch it “again and again”.

In the video, the group can be seen performing tricky K-pop dance choreography with amazing synchronization implementing complicated forms with perfection. Their calculated movement and steps coordination have left the internet speechless.

 

Prominent artists praised the video

The dance video has over 411.2k views and 16.6k retweets and some of the prominent artists like Shruti Seth and TV personality Gaurav Kapur have praised the men’s talent calling the performance a no small feat.  The men put together a performance that reflects sustained energy, practice, and synced body movements.

The social media users flooded the video with mixed reactions, some shocked at the juxtaposition of fine movements pulled by the boys, some confused at the artistry, while a few users even questioned the dance skills calling the video edited. Below are some of the reactions by the netizens who cannot stop admiring the performance.

 

Published:
COMMENT
