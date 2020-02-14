'Hats Off': Netizens Take To Twitter To Honour Pulwama Attack Martyrs' Sacrifices

Its been a year since the dastardly attack on our jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs at the Lethpora Camp. A special memorial has been built at the camp with the engraved names of all the 40 jawans who were killed during the attack.
On this occasion, Indians expressed their grief on social media and saluted the sacrifice and courage of India's security forces. Trends like #PulwamaNahinBhulenge and #Pulwamamartyrs have been trending on Twitter. Here are some of the heartfelt posts.
WATCH: Indian Army Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs, Holds Memorial Ceremony
Separation is a wound that no one can heal😭— Sahil Upadhyay🇮🇳 (@aaravsahil2016) February 12, 2020
Remembrance is a gift that no one can steal😣 #PulwamaAttack #Pulwamamartyrs
Salute to their courage and valour🇮🇳@crpfindia @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/ndLWYcFdfM
"Hats off to your bravery and courage to leave your own ... Dedicate a tribute to the brave soldiers who guard the nation. "— _O mehrama_ (@filhaal_to) February 14, 2020
JAI HIND🇮🇳#Pulwamamartyrs#PulwamaAttack #PulwamaNahinBhulenge pic.twitter.com/p6uA1QhCZU
Message of an #IndianArmy soldier to those who ever wanted to separate Kashmir from India,— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) February 14, 2020
Never forget the sacrifice of our 40 CRPF heroes,#JaiHind 🇮🇳
#BlackDay #PulwamaNahinBhulenge #Pulwamamartyrs #PulwamaAttack #पुलवामा #PulwamaNahiBhulenge
pic.twitter.com/QPsVq4CuxQ
More power to Umesh Gopinath Jadhav who undertook 61,000km journey across India to meet the kin of all the #Pulwamamartyrs collecting soil from outside the home of each martyr Jawan 🙏🇮🇳#PulwamaNahinBhulenge pic.twitter.com/mNE5HcWVOV— Subodh Kumar Srivastava (@SriSubodhKmr) February 14, 2020
I know you are all honoured in heaven. Yet my little homeage to your indomitable sacrifice. Double diyas. Let this black day be etched forever.😖 #PulwamaNahinBhulenge pic.twitter.com/9ABAuC2fbz— Aashrya Sharma (@AashryaS) February 14, 2020
Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr— Abhishek Tripathi (@Mr_Abhishekk) February 14, 2020
The sound of bullets still echoes in our ears, the wounds still hurt like they are fresh. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave hearts
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳#PulwamaNahinBhulenge#PulwamaAttack #शहीदों_का_सम्मान_करो pic.twitter.com/ZmzvAigvG4
Let's convert this 14th Feb to Patriotism Day!! Proud to be INDIAN 🇮🇳— Diwakar Karn (@ArtistDiwakar) February 13, 2020
My Portrait Sketch. Here I tried to capture A Silent beauty of An Indian Army with my graphite and charcoal.#PulwamaAttack #PulwamaNahinBhulenge@ZeeNews @dna @sudhirchaudhary @thetimes @htTweets #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/bWg3tUq5HV
On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
