'Hats Off': Netizens Take To Twitter To Honour Pulwama Attack Martyrs' Sacrifices

Its been a year since the dastardly attack on our jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs at the Lethpora Camp. A special memorial has been built at the camp with the engraved names of all the 40 jawans who were killed during the attack.

On this occasion, Indians expressed their grief on social media and saluted the sacrifice and courage of India's security forces. Trends like #PulwamaNahinBhulenge and #Pulwamamartyrs have been trending on Twitter. Here are some of the heartfelt posts.

WATCH: Indian Army Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs, Holds Memorial Ceremony

Separation is a wound that no one can heal😭

Remembrance is a gift that no one can steal😣 #PulwamaAttack #Pulwamamartyrs

Salute to their courage and valour🇮🇳@crpfindia @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/ndLWYcFdfM — Sahil Upadhyay🇮🇳 (@aaravsahil2016) February 12, 2020

"Hats off to your bravery and courage to leave your own ... Dedicate a tribute to the brave soldiers who guard the nation. "

JAI HIND🇮🇳#Pulwamamartyrs#PulwamaAttack #PulwamaNahinBhulenge pic.twitter.com/p6uA1QhCZU — _O mehrama_ (@filhaal_to) February 14, 2020

More power to Umesh Gopinath Jadhav who undertook 61,000km journey across India to meet the kin of all the #Pulwamamartyrs collecting soil from outside the home of each martyr Jawan 🙏🇮🇳#PulwamaNahinBhulenge pic.twitter.com/mNE5HcWVOV — Subodh Kumar Srivastava (@SriSubodhKmr) February 14, 2020

I know you are all honoured in heaven. Yet my little homeage to your indomitable sacrifice. Double diyas. Let this black day be etched forever.😖 #PulwamaNahinBhulenge pic.twitter.com/9ABAuC2fbz — Aashrya Sharma (@AashryaS) February 14, 2020

Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr



The sound of bullets still echoes in our ears, the wounds still hurt like they are fresh. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave hearts

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳#PulwamaNahinBhulenge#PulwamaAttack #शहीदों_का_सम्मान_करो pic.twitter.com/ZmzvAigvG4 — Abhishek Tripathi (@Mr_Abhishekk) February 14, 2020

A user dedicated a sketch

Let's convert this 14th Feb to Patriotism Day!! Proud to be INDIAN 🇮🇳



My Portrait Sketch. Here I tried to capture A Silent beauty of An Indian Army with my graphite and charcoal.#PulwamaAttack #PulwamaNahinBhulenge@ZeeNews @dna @sudhirchaudhary @thetimes @htTweets #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/bWg3tUq5HV — Diwakar Karn (@ArtistDiwakar) February 13, 2020

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

