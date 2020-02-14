The Debate
'Hats Off': Netizens Take To Twitter To Honour Pulwama Attack Martyrs' Sacrifices

General News

Commemorating martyrs of Pulwama terror attack, Indians expressed their grief on social media and saluted the sacrifice and courage of India's security forces

Pulwama

Its been a year since the dastardly attack on our jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs at the Lethpora Camp. A special memorial has been built at the camp with the engraved names of all the 40 jawans who were killed during the attack.

On this occasion, Indians expressed their grief on social media and saluted the sacrifice and courage of India's security forces. Trends like #PulwamaNahinBhulenge and #Pulwamamartyrs have been trending on Twitter. Here are some of the heartfelt posts.

A user dedicated a sketch

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

