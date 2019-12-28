Daryaganj Anti-CAA Protests: Court To Pronounce Verdict On Bail Plea Of 15 Accused

Delhi's Tis Hazari court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on bail petitions field by 15 people on December 28. The 15 accused were arrested after a clash between the cops and the anti-CAA protestors at Daryaganj, Delhi on December 20.

During the hearing on the court regarding the bail petition, the Additional Public Persecutor (APP) stated that the accused were involved in a "criminal conspiracy" as a result of which, a car was lit on fire, stones were pelted, barricades were broken and police officers were assaulted.

"A car was put to fire outside the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police. Also, video footages have surfaced which are being analyzed minutely," the persecutor told the court.

Countering the APP's argument, Siddharth Agrawal, informed the court that the case under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the "mischief done with an intent to destroy", is not made out against his clients.

During the court's previous hearing, on the bail petition filed by six accused, it had issued a notice to the Delhi Police. Special Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar sought response from the police.

Darya Ganj violence

According to the police, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Protesters also hurled stones at security personnel.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa said, "Many of our personnel were injured, some people were detained. We used mild force and water cannon didn't lathi-charge protesters or lob tear-gas shells.

Outsiders were involved in violence near Delhi Gate during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act; some people have been detained."

