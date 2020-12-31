DCGI Hints At India Entering New Year With COVID Vaccine; CDSCO Set To Meet On Jan 1

With three COVID-19 vaccine candidates having sought Emergency Authorization Use (EUA), the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has hinted that India will probably have a 'very Happy New Year'. Hinting that the approval of a COVID vaccine is just inches away, DCGI member Dr VG Somani stated that India will enter the New Year 'with something in hand'. Somani's remarks come just a day after the United Kingdom government authorized the use of the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for use.

Addressing a webinar on New Year's eve, Dr VG Somani said, "...and probably we will have a very happy New Year with something in hand. That's what I can hint at."

However, Dr Somani also asserted that there has been no compromise on the safety or efficacy of the data, assuring that the approval process has not been rushed through. Somani said the approval process was fast-tracked in view of the pandemic by quickly processing all applications, allowing parallel phase 1 and 2 trials without waiting for complete data.

The Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer have applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates and are awaiting approval. An expert panel in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that met on Wednesday to consider emergency use authorisation applications by SII for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' will reconvene on January 1 to further deliberate on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has already produced around 50 million dosages of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' and plans to scale it up to 100 million by March next year even as it awaits approval for emergency use authorisation, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Monday. In order to introduce an urgently needed vaccine against COVID-19 in India, Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

Vaccine dry run across states on Jan 2

The Centre will conduct a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in all states across the country on January 2. Along with it, the government has placed orders for procurement of nearly 83 crore syringes. Additionally, bids have also been invited for nearly 35 crore syringes. "These will be used for COVID-19 vaccination and also for the Universal Immunization Programme," the government said.

The dry run has been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Gujarat, which included a comprehensive set-up right from the arrival of the beneficiary at the vaccination centre to the administration of the shot and further check-ups for any possible adversities. A detailed report of the dry run was also submitted to the Union Health Ministry by the states to apprise the Centre of the event.

The dry run aims at testing the management and preparedness of the country for the largest immunization drive in history once the COVID-19 vaccine receives the required go-ahead from the DCGI. As three vaccine candidates remain in the final stage of clinical trials and have already sought emergency approval, India aims to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination and the plan has already been rolled out.

