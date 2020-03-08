DCW Swati Maliwal Pens Down A Poem On The Occasion Of International Women's Day

On the Occasion of the International Women's day, Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday tweeted a quatrain. Maliwal's lines highlighted the fighting spirit of women to take on what is one's right. The tweet if translated means ''Life is not given in charity, one has to step forward to snatch it, it would be nice if you can snatch your rights from a hard-hearted society. Nothing will happen by bowing your head, things will change if you hold your head high''.

Here is the original Tweet by DWC Swati Maliwal

President extends wishes on Women's Day

The President of India Ramnath Kovind also extended his wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day. One of his tweets read as "Come, on the occasion of International Women's Day, let us reiterate the resolve to ensure the safety and dignity of women so that they can move forward seamlessly towards fulfilling their hopes and aspirations as they wish."

अंतर्राष्‍ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर, मैं सभी महिलाओं को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।



यह दिवस, समाज, देश एवं विश्‍व के निर्माण में महिलाओं की महत्‍वपूर्ण भूमिका तथा अथक प्रयासों के लिए, उनके प्रति सम्‍मान प्रदर्शित करने का अवसर है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

आइए, अंतर्राष्‍ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर, हम सब महिलाओं की सुरक्षा और सम्‍मान सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्‍प दुहराएं, जिससे कि वे अपनी इच्‍छानुसार, अपनी आशाओं व आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने की दिशा में निर्बाध रूप से आगे बढ़ती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awarded to several women

To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to several women for their achievements in their respective fields at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. President Kovind presented the award to Padala Bhudevi, Bina Devi, Arifa Jan, Chami Murmu, Nilza Wangmo, Rashmi Urdhwardeshe, Mann Kaur, Kalavati Devi, Kaushiki Chakroborty, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Bhageerathi Amma and Karthyayini Amma among others.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani along with other leaders were also present at the event.

