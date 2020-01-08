Deepika Criticised From Both Sides, Now Aishe Gosh Expresses Dismay Over Actor's Silence

As Deepika visited JNU on Tuesday to show solidarity with protesting students over the violence that had erupted on Sunday night, the president of JNUSU Aishe Gosh expressed her dismay over Deepika’s silence at the event. Gosh was unmoved and targeted the actor for not speaking at the meet. She said that the actor left without addressing the meet.

Aishe Gosh said, “When you are in a position you should speak up.”

Deepika at JNU

After Deepika visited JNU on Tuesday, she was spotted standing with students at the Sabarmati T-point. Later, a public meeting had been called by JNU alumni at this location over Sunday's violence. Padukone met Gosh and she was seen joining her hands to greet the JNUSU President. Padukone didn't address the meeting and left after a while.

Surveillance over JNU

Aishe Gosh, at the meeting, spoke about the complaints filed against her by the JNU administration. During the meeting, drones were spotted flying over the campus to keep an eye on students.

Aishe during the meeting said, “There are 3 FIRs against me, but I am not scared of the V-C. Even if you file 70 FIRs for all the 70 days of struggle against fee hike, we will continue our struggle.”

Others present at the meeting

Other people attending the meeting in JNU included Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, D Raja and Kanhaiya Kumar. Kanhaiya Kumar while speaking at the meetings said, "I am called the leader of tukde-tukde gang. I take it as an honour. Hatred for the JNU is not hatred for a university or ideology, but the thought as to how a country should be. The government is making a mistake. They have chosen an enemy that is intelligent and studies."

A few of the politicians have come out and called Deepika's visit to JNU as a PR stunt. They have imposed several questions on her for being silent on the other social and political issues. Deepika's next Chhapaak is ready to hit the silver screen in the next three days, it also stars Vikrant Massey.

