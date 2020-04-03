Deepika Padukone 'caught In The Act' By Ranveer Singh Sneakily Devouring 'Khilji' Nutella

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be having a blast during their self-quarantine days. By posting workout videos or their sweet candid moments, the duo have kept their fans up to date and entertained on social media. Recently, Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika eating nutella, seemingly in the middle of the night.

He also claimed that Deepika sneaked around behind his back and he 'caught her in the act.' In the pic shared by Ranveer, Deepika is seen enjoying nutella. He captioned the post as: "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone (sic)." The jar had 'Khilji' personalised on it - seemingly after Ranveer Singh's historical character from their film Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone 'caught in the act'

Meanwhile, Deepika, who has been extremely productive in this time of lockdown, shared a glimpse of how she is re-organising her kitchen cupboards in the most efficient way, on Monday. The photograph Instagrammed by Deepika featured a label-maker and some slips for the pantry jars with the names of kitchen groceries such as poha, chilli powder, chana dal, besan and rajma written on it. Sharing the post, Deepika called herself a "wannabe Marie Kondo" and wrote: "Season 1: Episode 6. You know... In case it wasn't clear enough... #wannabemariekondo. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will share screen space with husband Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The film will also star Rishi Kapoor in the main role. All Bollywood projects and films' releases have been put on halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak.