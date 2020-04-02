Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's relationship and marriage have been highly spoken about in Bollywood. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in Italy. In an interview, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone separately spoke to renowned author and critic, Anupama Chopra. The two spoke to her about their lives, likes, and dislikes, marriage and more. Listed below are the top 5 things Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone told us about each other. Read on:

5 Things Ranveer and Deepika told us about each other

Deepika Padukone started off by saying how Ranveer Singh likes to call her 'padh padh' as she has trouble staying in one place and is always seen fluttering around. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, took some food items and referred them as his secret to happiness. Later, Anupama is seen talking of her experience with Ranveer Singh and how she was appalled to see him in a quirky blazer.

Anupama and Deepika spoke a bit about Ranveer Singh's edgy style and Anupama asked Deepika if she was okay and liked Singh's style. Padukone spoke of how Ranveer tries hard to get her approval. Later, the two were asked about their personalities and how they are by nature. Deepika spoke of herself as being quite shy, timid and awkward whereas Ranveer unveiled that he could be anything but shy and timid. The couple also go on and speak about their views about the media. They talk of how much the audience wishes to know about them and how they like that but after a point, it gets too much as they are unable to do other things and focus on themselves.

