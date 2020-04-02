Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's BTS Pic From The Sets Of 'Ram-Leela' Is Adorable

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are spending maximum time with each other in their South Bombay home due to the nationwide lockdown. The couple keep their fans entertained by sharing workout videos and pictures of their late-night treats on social media. Recently, an old photograph of the celebrity couple from the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela started making the rounds on the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's BTS photograph from the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The reports of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's romance started making rounds ever since they starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Recently, one of the unseen 'behind the scenes' photographs of the duo from the film went viral on social media. In the photo shared by their fan page, both Ranveer and Deepika are seen relaxing in their character outfits from the film.

Ranveer looked dapper in a purple vest with silver accessories while Deepika looked gorgeous in traditional Gujarati attire. However, the highlight of the photograph was the couple sitting hand-in-hand that stole the hearts of their fans on social media. Check out the photo below:

After Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the couple also starred in multiple films together including Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny, and Padmaavat. The real-life husband-wife will next be seen playing reel life husband-wife in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial titled '83. The film is based on the life of the former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Kapil Dev and his journey towards winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film.

