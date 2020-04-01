Ranveer Singh's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies According To IMDb

Ranveer Singh has proven his mettle throughout his acting career. As an actor, performer, fashion stylist, Ranveer Singh has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. From stepping in the film industry as Bitoo in Band Baja Baraat, he has appeared in several movies that performed well at the box office. With all that said, here are some Ranveer Singh's movies, including Lootera, that are critically acclaimed according to IMDb:

Ranveer Singh's critically acclaimed movies according to IMDb

Lootera

Lootera, the romantic flick, features Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The movie directed by Vikramaditya Motwane received mixed reviews from the audience and bagged 7.3 stars on IMDb, but it was a favourite among critics. The flick is adapted from the popular novel titled The Last Leaf.

Gully Boy

Released on February 14 last year, Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in prominent roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the plot revolves around the story of a Murad, an underdog who faces struggles to live by the rules of the society. He conveys life through rap and his late changes when he meets Shrikant alias, MC Sher. The movie managed to bag 8.2 stars on IMDb and is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the actor.

Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani bagged a whopping 7.2 stars on IMDb. The flick features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra on lead roles. The movie is based on the life of Bajirao Mastani, who is married to Kashibai but falls in love with another lady named Mastani.

Padmaavat

The movie based on the story of Queen Padmavati bagged 7 stars on IMDb. The story is centred around the love story between Rajput ruler Maharawal Ratan Singh and Padmaavati. Later, a Sultan enters their life and calls for war on their kingdom due to his obsession with the queen.

