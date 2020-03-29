Coronavirus Outbreak: Defence Ministry Staff To Contribute One Day Salary To PM CARES Fund

The employees of the Ministry of Defence will contribute their one day salary to the recently launched PM-CARES Fund which is estimated to mobilise around Rs 500 crore. The proposal for the same was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. PM Modi has urged Indians to donate generously to the Fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the MoD said that the contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic "will be collectively provided by the Defence Ministry to the (PM CARES) fund from various wings, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence PSUs and others". It added that employees' contribution is voluntary and those desirous of opting out will be exempted.

Min of Defence, Armed Forces, Attached offices, Defence PSUs/Organizations come forward to donate One day salary to PM CARES Fund on voluntary basis. From salary of April/May 2020 ~Rs 500 crores to PM CARES Fund. @dgrIndia @CMDBDL @cmdbeml @CMDGRSE @cmdbel @cmdmidhani @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/5xZi30ZWNT — Ajay Kumar (@drajaykumar_ias) March 29, 2020

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aid the government's efforts in supporting those affected by calamities like the Coronavirus outbreak. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation.

As of date, India has reported over 979 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 25 people have died so far due to the infection. In the wake of the outbreak, PM Modi last week declared a nationwide three-week lockdown that will run through April 15.

