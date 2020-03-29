The Debate
PM CARES Fund: Paytm Aims To Contribute Rs 500 Crore; Here's How You Can Help In Mission

General News

With PM Modi declaring the PM CARES fund against COVID-19 fight, Paytm aimed to contribute Rs 500 crore to it. They will be adding Rs 10 to every transaction.

PM CARES fund: Paytm aims to contribute Rs 500 crore, here's how you can help in mission

Paytm has announced that it is aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES fund for COVID-19 fight, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The digital payments platform made the announcement on Twitter, the same day the platform was unveiled.

READ: Motilal Oswal Donates 5 Crore To PM CARES Fund To Help Fight Coronavirus; PM Modi Applauds

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the PM CARES fund, can also do so via Paytm. The company shared that they will be contributing an extra Rs 10 to any payment done through their platform to the PM CARES fund. Not just that, any person can help Paytm in achieving the amount they’re targetting, since the company will also add Rs 10 to even the other transactions made on their platform.

Thus, the company urged its followers to ‘donate generously’ to help them achieve the figure. 

READ: PM Modi Praises Varun Dhawan For Massive Pledge To PM CARES & Maharashtra CM's COVID Funds

Here’s the tweet:


Earlier, Akshay Kumar was among the major contributors to the PM CARES fund, as he pledged Rs 25 crore. Motilal Oswal company pledged Rs 5 crore. Suresh Raina, Varun Dhawan, Guru Randhawa, Murad Khetani, pledged Rs 31 crore, Rs 30 crore, Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively too, while Rajkumar Hirani, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have contributed undisclosed amounts.

READ: Varun Dhawan Pledges To Donate Rs 30 Lakh To PM CARES & Rs 25 Lakh To Maha CM's Fund

The Prime Minister responded to and thanked most of the celebrities on Twitter, and even to those contributing 3-figure and 4-figure donations, after announcing that even ‘micro donations’ will be accepted.

The PM Modi government has also announced a financial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help all those affected due to the coronavirus. The PM has declared a total lockdown in India for 21 days, to battle the contagious disease, till April 14.  The cases, however, have been going up at an alarming rate, with the 800-mark breached and 19 deaths.

READ: Twinkle Khanna Says,'the Man Makes Me Proud' As Akshay Donates Rs 25 Cr For 'PM CARES'

