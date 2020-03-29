PM CARES fund: Paytm aims to contribute Rs 500 crore, here's how you can help in mission

Paytm has announced that it is aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES fund for COVID-19 fight, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The digital payments platform made the announcement on Twitter, the same day the platform was unveiled.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the PM CARES fund, can also do so via Paytm. The company shared that they will be contributing an extra Rs 10 to any payment done through their platform to the PM CARES fund. Not just that, any person can help Paytm in achieving the amount they’re targetting, since the company will also add Rs 10 to even the other transactions made on their platform.

Thus, the company urged its followers to ‘donate generously’ to help them achieve the figure.

Here’s the tweet:

Paytm is aiming to contribute ₹500 Crore to the PM CARES Fund.



For every contribution, or any other payment done by you on Paytm, we will contribute an extra up to ₹10.



Please contribute generously! 📲 #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @narendramodi — Paytm (@Paytm) March 28, 2020



Earlier, Akshay Kumar was among the major contributors to the PM CARES fund, as he pledged Rs 25 crore. Motilal Oswal company pledged Rs 5 crore. Suresh Raina, Varun Dhawan, Guru Randhawa, Murad Khetani, pledged Rs 31 crore, Rs 30 crore, Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively too, while Rajkumar Hirani, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have contributed undisclosed amounts.

The Prime Minister responded to and thanked most of the celebrities on Twitter, and even to those contributing 3-figure and 4-figure donations, after announcing that even ‘micro donations’ will be accepted.

The PM Modi government has also announced a financial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help all those affected due to the coronavirus. The PM has declared a total lockdown in India for 21 days, to battle the contagious disease, till April 14. The cases, however, have been going up at an alarming rate, with the 800-mark breached and 19 deaths.

