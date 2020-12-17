Defence Ministry To Procure Rs 27,000 Crore Worth Of Equipment From Indian Manufacturers

In another major boost to the indigenous Defence Industry, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved proposals worth Rs 27,000 cr centred at procuring defence equipment from Indian manufacturers.

In the meeting, Capital Acquisition proposals of various Weapons, Platforms, Equipment and Systems required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force were approved at an approximate overall cost of Rs. 28,000 Cr. Out of the 7 proposals worth Rs 28,000 cr, 6 proposals valued at Rs 27,000 Cr were granted to the Indian industry in a boost to both the 'Make in India' and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

As per an official statement of the Ministry of Defence, "this is the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and these are the first set of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) accorded with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorization of Buy Indian (IDDM). "

Acquisition proposals approved include the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army, as per the Ministry.

Centre's steps to boost indigenous defence industry

Back in October, the Defence Minister had approved the new DRDO Procurement Manual-2020 to facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry. While releasing the manual, Singh had stated that it would simplify the processes in the Defence Industry and boost its participation in design and development activities. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' would also get a push through the changes that were introduced in DRDO PM-2020.

In August, Rajnath Singh in a massive statement had announced that the Ministry of Defence would embargo imports of 101 items to boost indigenous defence production. The Defence Minister added that the Ministry's decision would prove to be a great opportunity for Indian defence manufacturers to develop their capabilities and technologies.

