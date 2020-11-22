Delhi Airport Achieves New Height For Carbon Accreditation, Netizens Say 'great Work'

As Delhi International Airport achieved a huge feat by becoming the first airport in Asia Pacific region to get Level 4+ accreditation for 'sustainibility' under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program, several internet users praised and congratulated the officials for their “great work”. On November 18, the Delhi Airport had informed that the Indira Gandhi International Airport Limited has become Asia Pacific’s first Level 4+ (Transition) accredited airport.

The announcement was made by the ACI during the ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly and Congress, which said that the “airport is a pioneer in sustainability in their region and is now setting its climate goals in alignment with the ambition of the Paris Agreement”.

#DelhiAirport becomes the first airport in Asia-Pacific region to get Level 4+ accreditation under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation, affirming our constant efforts towards sustainability and a greener future. #BeyondCarbonNeutral #NetZeroCarbonEmission2030 pic.twitter.com/iStRQXQDaB — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 18, 2020

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the global standard for carbon management in the airport industry. The program aims to encourage and enable airports and its stakeholders to implement best practices in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) management and achieve emission reductions. It is worth noting that the Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports and it independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through six levels of certification.

While speaking about the historic achievement, Videh Kumar, CEO, DIAL, said, “Achievement of the Level 4+ accreditation is a testimony of our commitment towards ensuring sustainable development at IGIA. Going forward, we will continue to develop best in class infrastructure and provide services using innovative and sustainable technologies. With this achievement, we have set up a new benchmark for other airports in this region to follow”.

Netizens congratulate Delhi Airport

Meanwhile, since the news broke, #DelhiAirport has been trending on Twitter. Several users congratulated the authorities and hoped that they maintain the level 4+ accreditation . Some users even called the achievement a “major goal in sustainability”. Check out the trending posts;

It's setting major goals in sustainability.

#DelhiAirport becomes first airport in Asia-Pacific to reach Level 4+ Transition.

Keep up good work

Jai hind 🇮🇳 — Nishant (@Nishant65832214) November 22, 2020

It's setting major goals in sustainability.



Meanwhile, I'm waiting for kejribawal to take credit of this as well.



#BeyondCarbonNeutral

Great to see leadership from @DelhiAirport in taking steps to achieve #netzero #carbon emissions by 2030.

