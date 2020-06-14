Delhi LG Imposes Rs 500 Fine On COVID Restriction Violators, Rs 1000 For Repeat Offenders

Taking note of the surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has imposed fines of Rs 500 from Sunday onwards for those defying quarantine rules, not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing and chewing and spitting tobacco in public places.

Issuing a statement, Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal stated that health and revenue officers, DMs, SDMs, Sub Inspector and above level officers of Delhi Police would now be empowered to impose fines on the spot for violations of COVID-19 rules.

The statement stated that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents for not maintaining physical distancing, not wearing face masks in public and workplaces, spitting and consuming tobacco in public places. "Repeat offenders will pay Rs 1,000," the statement read, adding that the rules will be in effect for a year.

The governor will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss capping the private hospital and ambulance charges and reducing the cost of the COVID-19 test. As per reports, the meeting will be held on June 16.

In the Sunday's meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi governor Anil Baijal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other senior officials, the central government has decided conduct comprehensive door-to-door contact mapping in containment zones of the national capital. The home minister has also decided to allot 500 railway coaches to Delhi with all facilities of combating COVID-19, thereby increasing the capacity of Delhi hospitals by 8000 beds.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally

In yet another spike, the national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total COVID-19 tally closer to the 39,000-mark. It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases. As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted to date. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said. A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.

