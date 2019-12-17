Maharashtra: Notice Against 2 Students To Not Hold Signature Campaign Against NRC, CAA

The Pune Police on Tuesday issued a notice to two students of Fergusson College to not hold a signature campaign or any protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NCR). Pune police issued the notice to students under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). They have been advised to not hold signature campaigns and protests. The students were scheduled to hold the campaign on Tuesday morning.

Students at multiple universities stage protest

Protests have erupted across the country over the new citizenship law. In several parts of the country, curfew has been imposed and as the protests continue, the internet has been shut down in some parts too as a precautionary measure. On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Public property such as government buses was vandalised too.

The Delhi police officially declared that 10 people had been detained in connection with the violence. None of the detained individuals are students. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras. On Monday, Republic TV uncovered multiple videos that piece together what happened at the violent protests in Delhi. The videos cast aspersion on the role of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who allegedly gave provocative speeches to incite violence.

About CAA and NRC

NRC is a register containing the names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated only for Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session and became an act after Presidential assent. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(with ANI inputs)