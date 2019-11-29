Delhi AQI Improves Further, SAFAR Asks People To "Enjoy The Day"

People in Delhi woke up with a sigh of relief on yet another day as the air quality continues to remain ‘satisfactory’ after Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was at 97 with PM 10 at 56 and PM2.5 at 62. It is believed that on Saturday the AQI will further improve in the 'satisfactory' category with PM 10 at 164 and PM2.5 at 96. Thursday brought mild rain showers for the Delhi-NCR region, which is why there seems to be an improvement in the air quality.

Locals react to low-levels of pollution

Vicky, a local, said, "The pollution level has drastically reduced. I am able to do the morning walk. Earlier I used to feel suffocated”. "The pollution has decreased...wind speed is also high. I am happy now," said Satya Narayan Kesari, another local. SAFAR after weeks of reporting about poor air quality today asked people to 'ENJOY YOUR DAY' in its advisory. However, the organisation has predicted that the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to the 'Poor' category from today until November 30.

Fight against pollution in Delhi

Last week, as many as 400 fire personnel were deployed to spray over five lakh litres of water in the city in a bid to tackle air pollution. The ruling government in Delhi has time and again called Haryana and Punjab for stubble burning activities in the sate to be a cause of pollution in the NCR. Studies have also claimed that the pollution in Varanasi and Bihar are also a result of the pollution. The Delhi govt government has taken many steps to curb pollution, they urged the people to reduce bursting crackers in Diwali and arranged a laser show on the day of the festival. Also, they reintroduced the odd-even scheme and distributed masks to the citizens before the winter season. Smog levels usually shoot up in the region during this season.

