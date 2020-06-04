'Sort Of Window Shopping': Delhi Health Min Rejects App-hospital Covid Bed Number Mismatch

Amid criticism over shortage of beds and adequate facilities in hospitals, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Tuesday launched a mobile app that gives a live status on the number of hospital beds, ventilators and ICU beds available in the city. Shortly after, media reports emerged stating the difference in the number of beds in hospitals and app.

'This is sort of window shopping'

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain dismissed such reports on Thursday and said, "Since the launch of Delhi Corona app, various people are inquiring for beds but actual users are less. This is sort of window shopping. Three more hospitals have been converted, there will be no lack of beds."

“The cases of corona are growing but we have made provisions for patients to get appropriate treatment. We have been getting phones that patients are not getting beds, there is a gap in the information. There are 4100 beds empty today. To fill the gap, this app is being launched," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference. The app has information for 66 private and government hospitals.

According to the latest data as per the update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,645 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the national capital, out of which 13,497 are active cases and 9,542 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 606

