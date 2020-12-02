Delhi Auto, Taxi Unions Clarify On Reports Of 'strike' In Support Of Farmers' Protest

Amid ongoing farmers' protest, All India Taxi Union has threatened that it will go on strike if the demands of the farmers are not accepted by the Central government. The Taxi Union has also given an ultimatum of two days to the Central government. As per reports, President of the Union, Balwant Singh Bhullar, requested the prime minister, home minister and agriculture minister to revoke these laws and opined that the corporate sector is destroying them and the farmers.

"If government does not take these laws back in two days, then we will remove our vehicles from the roads. We request all drivers across India to stop their vehicles from December 3," Bhullar said.

However, issuing a clarification, Delhi Autorickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union on Tuesday said the drivers can not afford to protest as there is already decline in work opportunity due to COVID-19 pandemic. "We're with protesting farmers like the entire country. But I'd like to clarify that Delhi autorickshaws and taxis won't go on strike. We've already been out of work for four months and can't afford to go on strikes now," Rajendar Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union told ANI.

Talks to continue on December 3

The third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will continue even as another round of talks shall be held on Thursday. However, a huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the designated Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned that the discussions in the meeting were cordial. He added that the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the NDA government during the deliberations which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan.

As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system.

