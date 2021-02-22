Last Updated:

Delhi-based Sanitation Workers Impress Anand Mahindra With Their Melodious Voice: Watch

Anand Mahindra was recently impressed by the melodious voice of two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur, both working as garbage collectors in Delhi.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was recently impressed by the melodious voice of two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur, both working as garbage collectors in Delhi. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra shared two videos of the sanitation workers singing Hindi songs. In his caption, he urged the Delhi residents to suggest music teachers who could tutor them in the evenings due to their hectic work schedule. 

'Incredible India'

“Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from”, wrote Mahindra in the caption. He further said that the talent of both the brothers is ‘raw but obvious’. He also said that he would like to fund their future training sessions. Let’s have a look at the videos. 

Netiezens react 

Since uploaded, the videos have managed to gather over 100K views. "Please, let me know the location of these boys. Please, provide contact if you have any. This is really urgent. Help us promote India's real talent". As per the comments, one of these boys is going to appear in a huge Indian Reality Talent show. However, the name of the show remains disclosed. Another person wrote, "Wow..... They really have tons of raw talent and I am so glad and proud that you are taking such a great initiative for them". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. 

