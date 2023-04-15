Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By CBI In Excise Policy Case, All Details Here

In a major development in the Delhi Excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 at 11 am. Delhi’s former Deputy minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case last month. According to officials, Kejriwal has been called for the investigation as a witness in the case in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged BJP is engaging in vendetta politics and also confirmed Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central agency on April 16. There are allegations that the Excise policy was manipulated to favor liquor dealers and the south group following which money raised from the policy was routed by AAP for purposes of electioneering in Goa. Notably, now Kejriwal’s name has also come up in the investigation.

Why Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned?

According to the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case, the agency wants to probe whether there have been any acts of commission or omission. The central agency has maintained oral submissions have been made by a few in this case. It is to delve into the possibility of whether Delhi CM Kejriwal was aware of the alleged deliberate change in the wholesale profit margin for the Liquor dealers in the policy from 5% to 12%. It is believed by the investigating agencies that the alleged change was made at the behest of the South group.

CBI stated the summons is an opportunity for the Chief Minister to clarify on his alleged role in the Liquor scam. Moreover, Arvind Kejriwal’s name was taken by Manish Sisodia’s Secretary in the excise department, C Aravind before the central agencies. He stated that it was at the residence of the CM that the decision to raise the profit margin for the Delhi Excise policy from 5% to 12% was taken. The decision was asked to be included in the policy and it was to be done based on verbal instruction.

Arvind Kejriwal's name was also been taken by Delhi-based liquor businessman Sameer Mahindroo. He also submitted to the probe agencies that Kejriwal spoke to him using Vijay Nair’s phone and assured Mahendroo that Nair is his representative. It’s important to mention that Vijay Nair is allegedly claimed to be the middleman of AAP negotiating on behalf of the party and other stakeholders.

Delhi Excise policy 2021-22

The allegations are connected to the now withdrawn Delhi Excise policy that the AAP took kickbacks from the Liquor traders in return for providing them licenses. However, AAP has refuted the accusations.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval, etc.," said a CBI spokesperson after the FIR was filed on August 17, 2022.

