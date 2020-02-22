Delhi CM Kejriwal's Name Dropped From Melania Trump's School Visit Event: Sources

Days ahead of US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school, Delhi government sources have said that the names of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been dropped from the event. As per news agency ANI, Delhi government sources claim both were to attend the programme since the school comes under their administration but the Centre has reportedly dropped their names. The First Lady will be attending a 'Happiness Class' of the Delhi government and is expected to be in the school for around an hour on February 25.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to give a tour o first lady and brief her about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government the school to the USnt, the sources said. The Delhi government introduced the happiness curriculum in July, 2018. As per the curriculum, students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools spend 45 minutes every day to attend "Happiness Classes" where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and KG students, the classes are held twice a week.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

