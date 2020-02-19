Multi-layered Security In Delhi Ahead Of POTUS Donald Trump's Maiden India Visit

Ahead of President of United States of America Donald Trump's maiden visit as the President to India, the preparations are underway in full swing with an extra focus on the security. Highlighting upon the security arrangements, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday informed that there will be multi-layered security during the Delhi leg of the POTUS' upcoming visit to India. President Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Amulya Patnaik stated that the security unit of the Delhi Police usually covers the visits of state heads of governments. He added that the district police and the traffic police assist the security unit and that the Delhi police is preparing at their best for the security of the high profile visit.

Security tightened for 'Kem Chho, Trump!'

Ahead of the mega 'Kem Chho, Trump!' Ahmedabad DCP informed on Saturday that the police force has been coordinating with US Secret Service and SPG in order to lay out a full proof security plan for the POTUS' visit. He added that teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are also sanitizing all the venues that Trump and PM Narendra Modi will visit. Furthermore, the backgrounds of 1.2 lakh spectators of the 'Kem Chho, Trump' event are also being checked, the DCP informed.

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, is expected to strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Kem Chho Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

