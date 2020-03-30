Doctors Of Lok Nayak And GB Pant Hospitals To Be Accommodated At Delhi's Lalit Hotel

The Delhi government along with Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday announced that the doctors working in Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital with coronavirus patients will be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and payment of same shall be borne by the Govt of Delhi. They further said that the District Magistrate would make over 100 rooms available at the hotel for the doctors.

Taking to Twitter, The Chief Minister's office called the doctors as the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus.

Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit.#DelhiFightsCorona — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) March 30, 2020

READ | Kerala Considering Online Sale Of Liquor, Says CM Vijayan After Amid Withdrawal Havoc

The UP government has also booked four hotels in Lucknow -- Hyatt Regency, Fairfield Hotel, Piccadilly Hotel, and Lemon Tree Hotel -- to quarantine doctors and paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients.

Hyatt Regency and Fairdeal Hotel have been acquired for the doctors/medical staff of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The Piccadily hotel and Lemon Tree Hotel have been acquired for the doctors/staff of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. https://t.co/Sbr81ci3pg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2020

According to reports, Hyatt Regency and Fairdeal Hotel have been commandeered for the doctors and medical staff of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The other two are for the doctors and staff of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

READ | Supriya Sule Urges Finance Minister To Waive GST On Medical Supplies Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus cases tally in India crosses 1000

There are 1,024 positive cases of novel Coronavirus in India and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 6,90,000 and there have been over 33,034 coronavirus-related deaths as on Sunday. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

READ | Video Of Karnataka Farmer Destroying Truck-load Of Grapes Distresses Delhi DyCM Sisodia

READ | Corona helmet To Disinfectant Drones To Robot Medics: Tamil Nadu Innovates In COVID Fight