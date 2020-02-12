Delhi Elections: Gobind Ram Kejriwal Delighted Over His Son Arvind's Mega Win

After Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party witnessed a thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections, Arvind Kejriwal’s father Gobind Ram Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed his happiness over his son's victory in the polls. While interacting with the media, Gobind Ram stated that his son will now work much harder for the people of Delhi.

“We are very happy with god’s grace. I read in the newspaper that even Maharashtra is following the steps which he (Arvind Kejriwal) has taken. Steps like waiving off electricity bills. Arvind will now work much harder,” Kejriwal’s father stated.

Kejriwal Cabinet

A meeting of newly-elected AAP MLAs was held at the residence of AAP chief and CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. He was elected as the leader of the legislative party during the meeting. He will take oath as the CM on 16th February. Sources say that Manish Sisodia will again become the Deputy Chief Minister. Sisodia who held numerous key portfolios in the Kejriwal government may continue as the Finance Minister.

However, Atishi Marlena who is a prominent new MLA may be in line to become the Education Minister, taking over from Sisodia after having done significant work in the area. Her contribution to the field was so significant, AAP made it a major poll plank. Dilip Pandey, who is considered close to Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be inducted in the new cabinet as well.

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led registered a thumping victory.

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats, which is 5 seats less in comparison to its 67 seats score in 2015. The BJP won 8 seats and Congress managed to win no seats in the polls.

