BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Offers To Resign After Delhi Poll Drubbing, Party Urges To Continue

After BJP's poor poll performance in the national capital, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday offered his resignation, which was reportedly turned down the BJP high command. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night, while BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.

Manoj Tiwari was the prime campaigner for BJP in the run-up to Delhi elections. The leader who exuded confidence ahead of the results conceded defeat on Tuesday and said the party will evaluate the reasons for its poor performance. Additionally, it also reported that the party has asked him to continue. Earlier today, the Delhi BJP chief also met the newly-elected party MLAs.

Delhi: Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari meets newly-elected MLAs at the party office. pic.twitter.com/XDBbGVIlUH — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led registered a thumping victory.

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading all throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

