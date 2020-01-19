Delhi Assembly Elections: RJD To Contest On Four Seats In Alliance With Congress

RJD and Congress have forged an alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls and as per the agreement former has got four seats to contest. This came after Congress on Saturday, announced its list of candidates for 54 assembly constituencies out of 70 in the national capital. According to sources, the party will most likely field "Purvanchali faces" as its candidates however it has not disclosed its cards yet.

RJD candidates will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats. Both parties will come out with a common manifesto for the Delhi elections that are expected to be announced soon. The Congress released its first list of candidates on Saturday, however, fielded no candidate against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP for the New Delhi constituency.

Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Contrary to speculation, none of the sitting parliamentarians featured in BJP’s first list. However, even the BJP hasn’t put up a candidate in either Krishna Nagar or New Delhi from where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is fighting the election. This opens up the possibility of senior BJP leaders such as Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari joining the poll fray. Meanwhile, newcomer Ravi Negi has been pitted by the BJP against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha. With both BJP and Congress thus far refraining to name a direct opponent for Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's question 'Kejriwal Vs Who' remains unanswered.

(With ANI inputs)

