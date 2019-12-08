Delhi Fire: Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences To Bereaved Families

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a massive fire at a factory and said he was saddened by the tragic incident. At least 43 people were killed after a fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said.

Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to families of victims

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said. Saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of a massive fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi which has killed and injured many people. I express my deepest condolences to the family of those who died and wish the injured speedy recovery." he said

दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी मे, भीषण आग लगने से कईयो की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं ।



मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।#delhifire — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2019

Delhi fire tragedy

A massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. According to Delhi police, the incident has claimed at least 44 lives and more than 22 people have been rushed to the hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were summoned to the spot to douse the fire and to initiate the rescue operations. Considering the intensity of the fire, addition 10-12 fire tenders had to be roped in to assist with the rescue work at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation.

Interacting with the media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke."

(With PTI Inputs)